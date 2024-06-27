NURSE SHOT AND KILLED IN PRINCESS TOWN…

Police say, they are feverishly looking for the man who shot and killed mother of one and nurse Sadna Gangoo.

She was shot in the head near her workplace at the Princess Town district health facility yesterday afternoon.

It is said, Mrs. Gangoo was about to get into her vehicle, which was parked near the facility, when she was ambushed by a gunman.

After the assailant shot the 44-year-old Mrs. Gangoo, he got into a Nissan Tiida which then sped off.

The woman died at the scene of the shooting.

The incident took place at around 4pm.

Only last weekend, Mrs. Gangoo was a contestant in the Miss. India worldwide competition.

She was the delegate from Princess Town.

Police have found, what they believe to be the getaway car on Perry Young Road Fairfield.

Relatives are reported as saying, Mrs. Gangoo had been receiving death threats.

Her husband, 32-year-old Kevin Gangoo died in September 2019, a week after he was involved a road accident.

In a post on social media, she wrote that on August 27, her husband was on his way home with relatives in a maxi-taxi when he fell out of the vehicle while attempting to close the door.

He was hospitalized for six days at the San Fernando General Hospital, and test results stated that he suffered brain trauma, which led to his death.