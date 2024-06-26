4 MEN KILLED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS IN TRINIDAD … WHILE FOUR WOUNDED IN A DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN TOBAGO …….

A stabbing, gun crime, a fistfight and a vehicular accident leave four men dead.
The incidents occurred in Ste. Madeline, Point Fortin, Freeport and Port of Spain between yesterday and this morning.
4 men are now hospitalized at the Scarborough General Hospital, following a drive by shooting in Egypt Bethel Tobago.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, shortly before 10am.
