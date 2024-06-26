I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

4 MEN KILLED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS IN TRINIDAD … WHILE FOUR WOUNDED IN A DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN TOBAGO …….

Posted on June 26, 2024 by admin

A stabbing, gun crime, a fistfight and a vehicular accident leave four men dead.

The incidents occurred in Ste. Madeline, Point Fortin, Freeport and Port of Spain between yesterday and this morning.

4 men are now hospitalized at the Scarborough General Hospital, following a drive by shooting in Egypt Bethel Tobago.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, shortly before 10am.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *