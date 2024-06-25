GOVERNMENT UNDER FIRE FROM THE OPPOSITION FOR ITS REPORTED RELATIONSHIP WITH AN INDIAN BUSINESSMAN

The leader of the opposition is taking the government to task, for its reported relationship with Indian businessman, Naveen Jindal.

Kamla Persad Bissessar last night linked the Keith Rowley government to; Mr. Jindal’s reportedly corrupt practices.

She claimed, Dr. Rowley and his government have not been telling the truth about its relationship with, Mr. Jindal who is facing charges in his home country.

Prime Minister Rowley has said, he was unaware of the allegations against Mr. Jindal, who has an interest in running the Petrotrin refinery.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said, the government is taking the country along the wrong road.

The leader of the United National Congress was addressing, a political meeting after the installation of her executive in Chaguanas.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Persad Bisessar is insisting the constitution of the UNC, will handle the situation involving the vote of MP Dr. Rai Ragbir.

Last week he voted with the government on the whistleblower bill.

The party has since criticized Dr. Ragbir.

The UNC leader said, she would not be involved in any “bacchanal” because the party is bigger than any individual.