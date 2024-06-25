DRUGS FOUND IN, ANTI CRIME EXERCISE IN TOBAGO…

Cocaine, marijuana and a fire are seized by police during an anti crime exercise in Tobago.
Officers of the Tobago divisional task force conducted the exercise, in the lowlands district early yesterday morning.
Acting on information, the officers found one pistol, 647 grammes of cocaine and two plastic bags containing 2.1 kilogrammes of marijuana.
Investigations are ongoing.
