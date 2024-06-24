THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH RECEIVES PAHO REPORT ON DEATHS OF 18 BABIES AT PORT OF SPAIN GENERL HOSPITAL…

The ministry of health says, it has received the final report on the neonatal deaths at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

18 babies died, at the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital.

The Pan American Health Organization report was delivered to, the ministry last Friday, June 21, 2024.

The ministry says, having received the report, clinical and technical staff of both the ministry and the North West Regional Health Authority, will conduct an internal review of the findings.

In a statement the ministry says, this is in keeping with established standard practice.

It says, following the completion of the internal review, the entire report as submitted, will be made public.

In April this year, the health ministry announced that three foreign experts, started the probe into the bacterial outbreak.

According to PAHO, the review team applied a systematic approach, reviewing the multiple processes and procedures that impact the quality of services.

The methodology used included on-site visits, discussions with healthcare workers, review and analysis of data, and the utilization of standardized and validated questionnaires to deliver evidence-based recommendations.

PAHO stated that, the final report of the mission was provided to the health minister on June 21, including final recommendations.