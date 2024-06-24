PM HITS BACK AT ANCEL ROGET…

Prime minister Dr. Keith Rowley, hits back at union leader Ancel Roget following his statement about the future of the Petrotrin refinery.

Dr. Rowley dismisses a warning from Mr. Roget, that there will be no new ownership of the Petrotrin refinery, without the nod of labour.

The statement came from the Labour Day platform of the, Joint Trade Union Movement last Wednesday in Fyzabad.

Yesterday in San Fernando Prime Minister Rowley said, the refinery belongs to the people of Trinidad and Tobago and not Mr. Roget or his comrades.

He described the utterances of Mr. Roget, as stupid talk.

The Prime Minister said, within the coming weeks those with an interest in running Petrotrin will be evaluated.

Dr. Rowley was addressing a sports and family day, of his ruling Peoples National Movement at Skinner Park.