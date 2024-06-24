IT’S BUDGET DAY IN TOBAGO WITH A FOCUS ON HUMAN CAPITAL, EDUCATION, TRAINING AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

THA Chief Secretary, Farley Augustine

Today is budget day in Tobago.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, will this morning deliver his final budget presentation as secretary of finance, trade and the economy.

In announcing the long-awaited executive council reshuffle, back in May. Mr. Augustine revealed that a new finance secretary would be announced and sworn in on July 1st.

For the current fiscal, the THA requested $4.54 billion from the central government to manage the island’s affairs.

However, it received $2.585 billion, with $2.298 billion designated for recurrent expenditure, $216 million for development programme expenditure, and $18 million for the unemployment relief programme.

Two weeks ago, Mr. Augustine spoke of placing priority on investing in the island’s human capital, education, training and workforce development.

Last month he also indicated at the division of community development, youth development and sport would receive a larger allocation as part of the assembly’s response to rising crime on the island.

The two chambers on the island have also expressed the hope that the budget presentation would focus on tourism, improved inter island transport and direct foreign investment.

Crime, the economy and support for small businesses are also on the chamber’s wish list for today’s budget presentation.

Today’s sitting begins at 10am.