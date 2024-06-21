73 YEAR OLD BARRACKPORE MAN BEATEN & ROBBED…

Police are searching for three men who beat and robbed a Barrackpore homeowner.

The 73 year-old pensioner, is nursing wounds about the body following the home invasion on labour day morning.

The victim told investigators he opened the door of his home on Rochard Douglas road around 5.30 am.

However about 15 minutes later, three men, including one with a gun, walked in and hit him several times.

The gunman was about five foot nine inches tall, of East Indian descent, medium-built, with a short beard and dark brown complexion.

The intruders reportedly tied the victim’s hands together and then ransacked the top floor of the house.

They reportedly stole $11,000 in cash and a safe worth $800.

After the assailants left, the pensioner managed to alert the police.

Barrackpore officers responded, but the three attackers remain at large.

PC Silochan is leading the investigation.