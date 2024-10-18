Concerns about the impact, continued industrial action at the port of Port of Spain could have on price, of consumer goods this Christmas.

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray is again raising a red flag.

In recent weeks, some sections of the port have been affected by workers who are downing tools.

Mr. Paray said, yesterday it is having serious consequences for business.

He said customers should brace for higher prices.

Attempts by this newsroom to reach president of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union Michael Annisette yesterday, proved futile.