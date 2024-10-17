IMBERT DISTANCED HIMSELF FROM FISHERFOLK…

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is distancing himself from the reported non-payment to, fisherfolk in Tobago affected by the oil spill.

He says, despite requesting information from the Tobago House of Assembly on outstanding debt due to the accident, it yet to be forthcoming.

Minister Imbert was responding to opposition member of parliament for Couva South yesterday, before the standing finance committee.

Minister Imbert said, while the funds do come from the ministry the claims first have to be processed.

Minister Imbert said he had reports of Tobago fisherfolk still being owed.

The oil-like substance was spilled into the ocean overnight on February 6th and 7th, initially covering the windward coastlines of Tobago, closest to where the barge was stuck on cove reef.

On February 11th, the substance travelled up to 88 kilometers west and northwest of Tobago.