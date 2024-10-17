MINISTER APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED…

An apology from the MP for Port of Spain North St. Anns West, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Stuart Young.

In a brief statement via his facebook page yesterday MP Young said, he was sorry for comments he made in the parliament one week ago.

The cross talk last Thursday targeted opposition leader kamla persad bissessar and one of her MP’s, Ravi Ratiram.

The incident is being described as a hot mic issue.

Opposition MP’s walked out during a sitting of the standing finance committee in the house.

As members were leaving their seats there was cross talk coming from mp young and the finance minister Colm Imbert.

The video clip has gone viral and many have condemned Mr. Young and Mr. Imbert.

MP young yesterday admitted that better is expected of him, as a representative of the people.

He said, the comments generated much attention.

He also said, that he hopes and trust that his record of service to the country speaks for itself.

The minister further assures that he will continue to serve without fear of favor, malice or ill-will.

Many have condemened the comments made by the minister and called for him to be sent to the privileges committee of the parliament.

Opposition leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar is not impressed by the minister’s facebook post.

Her side is preparing to convince the speaker, that Mr. Young should be sent before the privileges committee of the parliament.

She is reported as saying the minister should be punished.

Mrs. Annisette George is expected to rule on a motion filed by the opposition.

Chief whip David Lee says the comments were obscene, offensive and insulting.

