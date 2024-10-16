CHARGES OF MURDER LAID AGAINST THE PARENTS OF HANNAH MATHURA…

The parents of Hannah Mathura have been charged with her murder.

65-year-old Andrew Mathura and 63-year-old Alana Girod, were taken in by police yesterday.

The couple was at their Butu Road Valsayn home when they arrested.

The parents were taken to the arouca police station where they were processed and charged last evening.

Hannah Mathura was 18 years old when she disappeared.

She was last seen alive in 2017.

Skeletal remains were found in the backyard of her home, and they were confirmed to be those of Hannah.

It is reported in today’s Express Newspaper, that investigators had been meticulously building a case in the matter.

The couple was initially arrested on March 13th.

Their seven children, and others are reported to have given statements to the police.