IMPLEMENT THE DEATH PENALTY SAYS ONE MP…HE SAYS CRIME IS OUT OF CONTROL…

Opposition MP Barry Padarath says, the time has come for a national discussion on the implementation of the death penalty.

The Princes Town MP was responding to what he describes as heinous crimes in recent days.

He says, drastic times call for drastic measures.

Mr. Padarath says, while Tara Ramsaroop and her infant daughter were being laid to rest, one of his constituents Laura Sankar was brutally murdered by her common law husband over the weekend.

He says, hanging is the law and its time to put the conversation on the front burner.

Mr, Padarath expressed concern for victims and the resources available to them.

The Princes Town MP said, he believes that the backdrop of which the society finds itself today, could possibly see growing instances of domestic abuse.