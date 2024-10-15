I955 FM


NEW YOUTH PROGRAM TO GET 15 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP AT RISK YOUTH…

Posted on October 15, 2024 by admin

Brian Lara is to lead a new youth-targeted programme of the government.

Word of this programme has come from the Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert in the parliament yesterday.

An estimated 15 million dollars is to be pumped into the initiative.

The minister says, details of the programme are being worked out.

He is assuring this will not be another Life Sport programme.

The minister made the announcement during the standing finance committee exercise.

