OFFICE OF THE DPP SAYS CHARGE KILLER OF LAURA SANKAR…

The Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions has instructed that a male relative of Laura Sankar, be charged with her killing.

The 41-year-old man has been in police custody since the killing in, New Grant.

Deputy DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal is reported to have given the nod, for the man to be charged.

Detectives of the homicide bureau region, three are investigating the killing of Mrs. Sankar.

A post-mortem done at the Forensic Science Centre yesterday, found that she died of multiple chop wounds.

Mrs. Sankar was 34 years old.

She was killed in her home on post office trace in new grant.

Officers arrested the suspect outside the house. Who responded to the trouble call last Saturday evening.

Police officers were called to her house after she was brutally chopped, by her killer.

Police were told, Mrs. Sankar’s 16-year-old son ran to help his mother and tried to stop the attacker, but he was unsuccessful.