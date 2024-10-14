MALE RELATIVE IN CUSTODY AFTER CHOPPING DEATH OF LAURA SANKAR…

A woman is chopped to death, in the presence of her son at their new grant Princes Town home.

The incident occurred last Saturday, and the victim’s name is Laura Sankar.

A male relative of the 34-year-old woman is now in the custody of the police.

Ms. Sankar’s sixteen-year-old son, told the police his mother and the man were involved in an argument.

He said, he heard his mother screamed and went to check.

The teenage boy said, he saw the man chopping his mother.

Her sister, Sherry-Ann Sankar told reporters there were issues in the home and the male suspect was insecure throughout the relationship.

She is warning woman in particular to run when they see red flags

Mrs. Sankar had two children.

Her sister said, she was kind and was committed to taking care of her children and others in the family.