SUVESH MADANLAL RAMNARINE REMAINS IN THE HANDS OF ABDUCTORS…A SEARCH IS ON…

Police are still searching for a kidnapped businessman from Cunupia.

Suvesh Madanlal Ramnarine was snatched last Saturday.

Five men wearing what appeared to be police uniforms took 33 year-old Mr. Ramnarine and later demanded a ransom of 3 million dollars for his safe release.

Mr. Ramnarine lives in Warrenville Cunupia.

Reports say, Mr. Mamnarine is the owner of a foreign used car and parts dealership.

Footage circulating online show Mr. Ramnarine sitting inside a bar and being approached by the armed men, one of whom held what appeared to be an assault weapon.

The men wore masks partially covering their faces.

Almost immediately after Mr. Ramnarine was seen being escorted outside the bar.

He was bundled into a black vehicle with what appeared to be a blue light to the front, resembling police unmarked vehicles.

At about midday yesterday, Mr. Ramnarine’s Toyota Prado SUV was recovered abandoned along Corra road, off Chin Chin road in Cunupia.

The vehicle was examined by crime scene investigators for fingerprints.

Up to 6 p.m. yesterday, Mr Ramnarine remained in the hands of his kidnappers.

This is the third kidnapping of a businessman in recent weeks.