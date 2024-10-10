ACP WAYME MYSTAR SAYS INVESTIGATIONS INTO DEATH OF JAYDEN LALCHAN MOVING FULL SPEED AHEAD…

Police investigating the suspected suicide of 15-year-old Jayden Lalchan, are convinced there is no need for a witch-hunt.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wayne Mystar yesterday said, the probe into the boy’s death is moving full speed ahead.

The parents and relatives of Jayden, are claiming bullying at school led to the death.

Yesterday on the morning show on i95.5fm, ACP Mystar said, several people are being reached and talked to in the matter.

He is telling of plans to re-launch an anti bullying campaign, particularly in schools.

In the parliament yesterday, Tabaquite Member of Parliament Anita Haynes-Alleyne suggested, to the education minister Dr Nyan Gadbsy Dolly to put mechanisms in place to monitor the behaviour of students, post pandemic.

Mrs. Haynes Alleyne made the suggestion as the death of the boy was raised again.

MP Haynes-Alleyne said, students spent the pandemic years at home and focus now should be placed on, re-introducing them to the classroom environment.

As she also expressed condolences to the family of young Jayden, minister Gadsby-Dolly said, there are already things in place to treat with the issue.

However, Mrs. Haynes Alleyne said, there is a need for consistent oversight.

Both Mp’s were speaking during debate on the national budget in the parliament yesterday.