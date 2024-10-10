HUMAN TRAFFICKING OPERATION BUSTED IN CENTRAL TRINIDAD…11 WOMEN ARE FREED AND THREE PERSONS HELD…

Missing kidnapped, abused, hostage, victim woman with hands and legs tied up with rope in emotional stress and pain, afraid, restricted, trapped, struggle, terrified, threaten, locked in a cage cell.

The Trinidad and Tobago police service has successfully rescued 11 Venezuelan women, who were allegedly victims of human trafficking.

The TTPS says, the operation on Tuesday also led to the arrest of three suspects, two males and one female, believed to be connected to a human trafficking ring operating in Cunupia, a town in central Trinidad.

Police say, after gathering intelligence on a suspected human trafficking operation and conducting extensive surveillance, a team of officers proceeded to a residence in Cunupia

During the operation, the officers found 11 persons who were allegedly being held against their will.

According to the TTPS, the central divisional task force area north and the counter trafficking unit provided crucial assistance throughout the operation.

Several items of evidential value were also seized at the scene to aid ongoing investigations.”

The TTPS adds the three suspects arrested are now in custody, as further investigations continue.

The immigration department was also contacted to assist with the women who are currently receiving support services.

The police service says, it remains resolute in its fight against the scourge of human trafficking and is committed to bringing all perpetrators to justice, while ensuring the safety and well being of victims.