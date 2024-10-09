POLICE BEING ASSITED BY 29 YEAR OLD MALE AFTER MURDER OF ABUSED MOTHER AND YOUNG DAUGHTER…

A 29-year-old man is now helping the police with their investigations into the killings of, a 34-year-old mother and her 14-month-old daughter in Barrackpore.

The deceased are Tara Ramsaroop and her daughter Jada Mootilal

When they were found at a house on Rigg Road yesterday their throats were slit.

It is reported the two were killed at the home of a close male relative yesterday

Ms. Ramsaroop’s sister, Jassodra Rajaram, told reporters yesterday the mother of two was brutally killed after years of being physically abused, by a close male relative.

The woman’s eight year-old son was at school at the time.

Police have said to have, detained a man who was said to be on his way to the school to take the boy out of his class.

There was a lockdown instituted after administrators received word, which the alleged attacker was on his way.

Speaking with News Centre Five yesterday, chairman of the Penal Debe Regional Corporation Gowtam Maharaj, spoke with us about the matter.

Chairman Maharaj also said, there may be a number of factors which may have led to this incident.