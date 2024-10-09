MINISTER FARIS AL RAWI TELLS OF PROPERTY TAX GAINS WHILE THE OPPOSITION VOWS TO AXE IT IF ELECTED…

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faris Al Rawi insists, the property tax will benefit all.

But an opposition member promises to axe it if elected.

In the parliament yesterday Mr. Al Rawi said, it was the united national congress that initially supported the tax.

But opposition member for St. Augustine Khadija Ameen did not agree.

The former attorney general said, already millions of dollars are available to the boroughs and corporations.

Ms. Ameen pledged her side would axe the tax if elected.

They were contributing to debate on the 2024/2025 budget in the Parliament.