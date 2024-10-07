PAEDOPHILIA RUMOURS…

Claims from the opposition leader regarding paedophilia in the ruling, Peoples National Movement are dismissed by, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

He says, if Kamla Persad-Bissessar knows who they are, she should name them.

It was during her official response to the government’s 59.74 billion dollar budget presentation last Friday, in the parliament Mrs. Persad-Bissessar stop short of calling names.

The Prime Minister says, if Mrs. Persad Bissessar has proof she should call names.

Speaking to the media via whats app last Saturday Dr. Rowley said, since Mrs. Persad- Bissessar knows enough about that, to raise it as part of a national budget debate, he would not dignify this disgraceful act of desperation with a comment until she identifies the perpetrators.

He said until then, he will dismiss her and the disgusting allegation with the contempt they both deserve.