15 YEAR OLD DIES OF SUSPECTED SUICIDE…

Police are promising a thorough investigation into the suspected suicide of, 15 year old Jayden Lalchan.

Jayden’s parents have said, he was bullied at school and this would have led to his death.

Assistant commissioner of police wayne mystar says bullying is against the law and the boy’s death is being probed.

ACP mystar says, statements have been taken from people close to jayden including his parents and teachers.

At their home on broomage road princes town yesterday the boy’s parents Roshan and Fareeda Lalchan insisted they lost him to bullying.

Jayden was a form four student of the St. Sephen’s College.

His mother is reported as saying, the bullying started when Jayden was in form one.