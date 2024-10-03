LIGHTS OUT…

A two-hour delay in play at the Caribbean Premier League’s cricket game has triggered major debates, as to the fairness of the event at the Guyana’s Providence National Stadium in Guyana.

Faulty floodlights at the stadium earlier this week stalled the crucial match, between the Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados’ Royals

After the lights were fixed, the two teams decided to return to the game.

In the end Trinbago Knight Riders lost the match to the Barbadians by nine wickets.

Now many fans are angry saying the outcome was not fair.

TKR team members André Russell said, he felt robbed.

On social media, many condemned the decision in Guyana.

Some cricket fans are saying there should be a re-match.

The Guyanese electricity provider has also been criticized.

Many on social media have expressed their outrage.

A joint statement from the Guyanese Ministry of Sport and the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated, indicated that three of six of the floodlights were lost during the game. The statement said these lights were powered from independent generating sets, located within the stadium and not by GPL