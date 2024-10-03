POLICE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED KIDNAPPING…

Police officers from the central division are in custody, as investigations continue into the alleged kidnapping of a used car dealer in Cunupia.

The arrests, made by officers from the professional standards bureau and the anti-kidnapping unit yesterday, came after a police vehicle suspected of being involved in the crime was impounded the day before.

Two of the three officers in question are from the Caroni police station.

One out of the three officers is currently assisting investigators in locating the missing victim, identified as Sachel Kungebeharry.

Mr. Kungebeharry was allegedly abducted on September 25th, when the car he was travelling in was stopped by a marked police vehicle.

Three men, two dressed in tactical police uniforms, forced Mr. Kungebeharry into the police vehicle, while two others accompanying him were left unharmed.

It is alleged that a ransom of $500,000 was paid for Mr. Kungebeharry’s release on September 29th.

Up to yesterday he was still listed as missing.