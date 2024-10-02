ACTIVIST NAZMA MULLER WANTS THE POLITICAL HEAD OF COLM IMBERT…

A petition is launched to have Colm Imbert removed as finance minister, over his reported failure to implement the marijuana legislation.

Hosted on change.org the Namza Muller led petition is addressed to President Christine Kangaloo and to date has amassed over 600 signatures.

Speaking with Newscentre Five yesterday Ms. Muller said, it is an industry waiting to happen.

She said, it is the hope those in authority hear the pleas of the people.

Ms. Muller contended that, citizens are enduring tremendous hardship because of the management of the public purse by minister Imbert.

