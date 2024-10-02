A 79 YEAR-OLD CANCER PATIENT SENT TO JAIL FOR RAPE OF A MINOR…

A 79-year-old cancer patient is jailed for the sexual assault, of a 14-year-old girl one year ago.

Lloyd Williams of Cedros is stricken with stage four cancer.

Justice Lisa Rmsumair-Hinds told Mr. Williams yesterday, the sentence was appropriate for the predatory conduct.

The judge pointed out that neither the man’s age, nor his disease had deterred him from raping the girl.





Mr. Williams was living at the home of a relative in west Trinidad, when he committed the crime.

His reason for staying at the location was to ease his transportation woes to and from the oncology clinic at the St. James hospital.

Justice Ramsumair Hinds noted that Mr. Williams had pulled the girl into the house, and threatened to kill her if she screamed.

After carrying out the act, which lasted for about 50 seconds, he offered her money to stop her from crying.

The judge said, she found herself terribly discomforted by the medical condition of the prisoner, but she could not ignore that this prisoner was diseased with cancer and was quite old when he raped the girl.

Mr. Williams’ attorneys, Delicia Helwig-Robertson and Avionne Bruno-Mason had asked that a non-custodial sentence, be imposed on their client, but this was rejected by the judge.