91 MILLION DOLLARS ACCRUED FROM PROPERTY TAX…

Posted on October 1, 2024 by admin

Government announces that property tax collection has already accrued over, 91 million dollars.

Minister Imbert said, yesterday the government has done everything possible to be fair and despite what he describes as propaganda being spread by the opposition UNC, there is nothing to fear with regard to the tax.

The finance minister said, persons would soon be able to do cashless transactions.

He said, this would be implemented on or before October 31st.   

