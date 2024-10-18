NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER SAYS, HE WAS MISQUOTED AND SEEKS TO CLEAR THE AIR…

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds suggests, he was misrepresented in an article carried in a daily newspaper.

Minister Hinds says, there was a misunderstanding in the reporter’s attempt to quote him.

The minister explained yesterday, his statement was about crimes committed by nationals of Trinidad and Tobago.

He insisted, there are very few occasions when foreigners commit crimes here.

The minister again said everybody has to take responsibility for the crimes being committed.