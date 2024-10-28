T&TEC GRANTED INJUNCTION AGAINST OWTU OVER INDUSTRIAL ACTION…

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission confirms it has gone to the industrial court seeking an injunction against the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union.

The bid is to prevent further acts of unlawful industrial action.

Last week there were two days of protest by workers, who refused to report for rostered duty.

T&tec claims the action severely impacted operations.

T&tec said, yesterday the company was left with no option but to seek injunctive relief from the court.

Earlier yesterday, the OWTU announced, via a news release, that it had been successful at the industrial court.

T&tec reacted saying contrary to the release from the OWTU, the undertaking by the union has the same effect as an injunction.

The company said, penal consequences have been attached for breach of the undertaking which will result in the court, compelling compliance with same.

Yesterday, T&TEC, represented by attorneys Vanessa Gopaul and Tamilee Budhu, filed an ex parte application for an injunctive relief against the OWTU under the industrial relations act.

The application was brought before industrial court President Heather Seale, Vice President Herbert Soverall and Justice Michelle Ann Austin.

The OWTU said, yesterday it will immediately instruct members not to initiate or partake in any industrial action, and report to their rostered duty as required, per the terms of their employment contracts and general law.

As a result of the undertaking, the court adjourned the application for injunctive relief to November 11th for a case management conference.