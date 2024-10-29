21 YEAR OLD MALE FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT OF FIVE YEAR OLD RELATIVE…

Police have detained a 21-year-old man, who was allegedly caught sexually assaulting his five-year-old nephew.

Police say, the incident occurred at the child’s grandmother’s home where, he was with other relatives and the suspect.

Reports say, last Sunday at around 2.30 p.m., members of the family saw the man sexually assaulting the boy.

The man was taken to a police station in central, where he allegedly confessed to the criminal act.

He was detained for the offence of sexual penetration of a child.

The child was taken for medical attention.