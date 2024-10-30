A WIN FOR JUNIOR SAMMY AGAINST THE EMBD BEFORE THE PRIVY COUNCIL…

The Privy Council upholds the unanimous decision of the local court of appeal in favour of Junior Sammy Contractors, against the Estate Management and Business Development Company Ltd.

This appeal concerned a claim, which was filed by Junior Sammy against the EMBD, for monies owed in respect of construction works done for EMBD pursuant to their contract.

Junior Sammy had to file a claim, before the high court for sums of TT$77,658,948.91 due, under the contract which EMBD refused to pay.

EMBD put in a defence to the claim, contesting that the debt was TT$5,145,270.28.

The EMBD lost at the local appeal court and suffered the same fate at the Privy Council yesterday.

Former attorney general and senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj represented the Junior Sammy firm.

Expounding on the facets of the judgment yesterday Mr. Maharaj said, taxpayers lost money.

In a virtual press conference S.C Maharaj said, the decision of the high court, court of appeal and the Privy Council has totally vindicated the reputation of both Mr. Junior Sammy and his company.

The legal luminary further stated, that this should serve as a warning to both contractors and government when entering into work arrangements.

In its conclusion, the Privy Council stated that, the EMBD was unable to plead its case, of fraud against the Junior Sammy Group and agreed with the lower courts in its summary judgment in favour of the contractor in the amount of TT$82,804,219.19.