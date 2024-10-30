I955 FM


DR. KEITH ROWLEY TO DELIVER FEATURE ADDRESS AT DIVALI NAGAR TONIGHT…

October 30, 2024
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will deliver the feature address tonight at the close of the nine-night Divali Nagar.

National council of Indian Culture president Deoroop Teemal says, confirmation of the Prime Minister’s attendance has come from his office.

The global organization of people of Indian origin headed by pundit Karan Nancoo, had written to the NCIC asking that Stuart Young be barred from speaking at the Nagar in his capacity as acting Prime Minister.

Gopio said, Mr. Young’s  “obscene and filthy comments in the parliament”, was an attack on opposition leader Kamla Persad-­Bissessar and people of East Indian origin

But in response, Pundit Teemal said the NCIC would not be rescinding any invitation to Mr. Young

He said the invitation was made to the office of the Prime Minister and not to any individual.”

He said the NCIC board discussed the matter on Monday night and, “subsequent to that, there was confirmation that the Prime Minister, Dr. Rowley, will be speaking.

