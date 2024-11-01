I955 FM


SCOTIA BANK CUTS BACK ON ACCESS TO US DOLLAR…

Posted on November 1, 2024

Another move by a local commercial bank, to deal with U.S. currency limits.

Weeks ago scotia bank told its customers of a reduced us spending limit on its visa debit card

Now, Scotia bank has stopped all overseas purchases and withdrawals on that card, while also announcing plans to lower the us-dollar spending cap on its credit cards.

Effective December 1st, Scotia bank customers with personal credit cards, with the exception of the Aero Master Card Black, will face a reduced maximum limit of US$2,000.

And Scotia bank T&T has attributed its decision to “foreign exchange considerations” here at home.

