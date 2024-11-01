PNM WOMENS LEAGUE IN HIS CONSTITUENCY OF LAVENTILLE WEST REJECTS SITTING MP FITZGERALD HINDS…

Contention within the Laventille West constituency of the ruling, Peoples National Movement.

There is a split among PNM members in the constituency, regarding support for sitting MP, Fitzgerald Hinds.

A group of women in the constituency has rejected Mr. Hinds as the person to run for the seat.

The women want attorney and alderman Kareem Marcelle instead of Mr. Hinds, who is the country’s National Security Minister.

At a recent meeting Mr. Hinds was rejected by members of the Laventille west women’s league.

Mr. Marcelle received an overwhelming endorsement

Lady Vice Chairman Camille Robinson-Regis is reported as saying, the election was plagued with irregularities and there may be a need to repeat the process.