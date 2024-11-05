ANTIGUAN MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOUND DEAD…

Police are at the home of the Independent Legislator, Asot Michael, who was reportedly found dead in a pool of blood at his house.

The discovery was made this morning.

Police have made no statement regarding the discovery of the body of the Member of Parliament for St. Peter.

However his death has sent shockwaves across the nation, with several people gathered outside his dry hill residence on the outskirts of the capital.

Mr. Michael, who was born in the French island of Guadeloupe on December 21st, 1969, and had served as a minister in a previous administration of Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

He contested the last general election in January 18th, 2023 as an independent candidate after he left.

The ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour party.