POLICE EXERCISE IN POINT FORTIN TURNS DEADLY…AN OFFICER IS ONE OF TWO PERSONS KILLED…

Two police officers are shot in the line of duty on, St. Rose Street, Gonzales Village Guapo.

PC Krishna Banahar of the Siparia CID was pronounced dead at the, Point Fortin Hospital.

Officer PC Tootsie was wounded during the exercise.

Police say, officers were on an exercise in the area when shots were fired at them.

Another unidentified male was also pronounced dead at, 5:20 this morning at the Point Fortin Hospital.