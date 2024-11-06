I955 FM


FINANCE MINISTER DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM DISTRIBUTION OF FOREX…

November 6, 2024

The Minister of Finance is making clear, that he does not personally determine who gets access to foreign exchange.

Business owners have been complaining about a lack of forex, saying it is crippling companies.

Many have pointed fingers, at minister Colm Imbert

However, minister Imbert says, he does not dictate who should or should not get access to foreign exchange.

At a news conference yesterday, the finance minister reminded the business community of the process for accessing foreign exchange.

He then sought to explain how forex is generated.

The minister said, it was recently decided that government would place 25 million us in the Exim bank for distribution.

Minister Imbert also said, he wants the energy and petro-chemical companies operating here to pay their taxes in forex.

He said he plans to meet with them to discuss the matter.

