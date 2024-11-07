POLICE COMMISSIONER LAMENTS DEATHS OF OFFICERS IN THE LINE OF DUTY…

The police commissioner is again telling of the risks her officers face while on duty.

The reminder comes after the fatal shooting of constable Krishna Banahar in Point Fortin yesterday.

Twenty-five year old PC Banahar was shot in the head and multiple times on his upper body while on an exercise in Guapo.

In what was reported to be an exchange of gunfire civilian 44-year-old Hakim Joseph was also fatally shot by the police.

The incident occurred at around 4:45am.

Both the officer and the civilian were pronounced dead at hospital

A suspect has been held for the shooting of PC Banahar.

Meanwhile, via a statement police commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher lamented the attacks on her officers.

She says when a law enforcement officer becomes a target it is grossly disconcerting and a very serious cause for worry.

Mrs. Harewood Christopher said, yesterday was a sad day for officers of the service.

She also said this incident reinforces the very real threat police officers face every day.

The commissioner said PC Banahar served the TTPS with distinction for four years.

She is expecting an appropriate end to what took place.