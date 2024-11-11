UNC STANDS WITH POLICE RIGHT TO BE ARMED IN THE NATIONS COURTS…

The judiciary’s policy on blocking police officers from carrying their weapons in courtrooms is being criticized again.

Police social and welfare association has said, the law allows officers to be armed in several places including courts.

But the judiciary’s policy is now being questioned.

Yesterday, the opposition united national congress said, the policy exposes officers who may be in danger because of matters they are involved in.

Barataria San Juan MP Saddam told a news conference, the head of the judiciary; Ivor Archie needs to reconsider this matter.

The attorney said the judiciary’s policy cannot over-ride what is law.

Mr. Hosein believes the policy, reportedly created close to nine years now, could put the lives of officers in peril.

He is suggesting that the judiciary creates spaces where officer’s weapons can be safely stored, while they are attending court proceedings.