NLCB THREATENED WITH SHUT DOWN BY VENDOR OPERATORS…

Lotto and Play Whe vendors are threatening to close their operations if the national lotteries control board goes ahead with new measures.

The vendors say the national lotteries control board has been taking advantage of them and it is time to end it.

Members of the online gaming agents association of Trinidad and Tobago held meetings yesterday saying the new measures are harsh and draconian.

President of the association Dean Persad said, a notice sent to them by the NLCB on October 4th dealt with the issue of deposits.

The vendors are told to make their deposits on Mondays, by 2pm.

Mr. Persad told reporters, according to the notice failure to make deposits within those stipulations would lead to gaming machines being suppressed or shut down by the NLCB.

One vendor said a shut down is very likely and a deadline has been given.

According to Mr. Persad another stipulation, which was confusing to the association, was the one, which stated that non-payment is being considered larceny.