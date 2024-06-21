TRAGEDY ON THE HIGH SEAS AS A BOATING ACCIDENT LEAVES A FISHERMAN DEAD…

Two boats collide leaving one man dead

The deceased is 62-year-old Leston Douglas also known as, Mumble Jack.

He was a fisherman from Grand Chemin in Moruga.

Reports says, Mr. Douglas and a 35 year old female relative, were fishing in their 27-foot pirogue, humming bird, when tragedy struck.

The time of the accident has been given as 12.20am yesterday, about two nautical miles off Marac Village.

It is said, another pirogue, Libra, captained by a fellow villager, and collided with Mr. Douglas’ boat leaving it partially submerged.

The captain is said to have helped Mr. Douglas, and the woman on board his pirogue and went ashore while the humming bird vessel sank.

Moruga police and EHS personnel were alerted.

However, Mr. Douglas was unresponsive and all attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The DMO, Dr. Santlal, pronounced Mr. Douglas dead and ordered his body taken to the mortuary, of the San Fernando general hospital.

CPL Ramnarine is leading the investigations.