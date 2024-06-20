A MAN IS KILLED DURING HOME INVASION IN CHAGUANAS …WHILE ANOTHER IS GUNNED DOWN IN ARIMA

Bandits kill a man, during a home invasion in central Trinidad.

He is identified as, Steve Sookram.

He was shot and killed at his Oasis Gardens home, in Chaguanas on Tuesday night at 11:40pm.

The assailants fled the scene

He is one of two people killed between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The other deceased is Christino Pereira.

Reports say, he was gunned down at Race Course Road in Carapo around 10:15 last night.

Newscenter five understands, he was seated in his vehicle when he was ambushed by an armed assailant who opened fire.

Mr. Perreira was hit several times, in the upper body including the head

He died at the scene.

One man was shot and wounded on Hudson Street in St. James.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, at around seven o’ clock.

Residents in the area said, they heard the gunshots.

They later found Jabarie Holder nursing gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the St. James district hospital, where he remains warded in a serious condition at hospital.