JTUM TO JOIN WITH OPPOSITION PARTIES …

The joint trade union movement tells of plans to join with opposition parties including the united national congress to get rid of the PNM administration.

Jtum head Ancel Roget made the announcement yesterday, in Fyzabad.

He called on all trade unions, except the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, to band together and get rid of the Rowley administration.

Mr. Roget said, this is not about creating any new political entity, but about a united front to oust the PNM in the 2025 general election.

He said, it is the only way.

Yesterday, the workers gathered for their trek to Charlie King Junction, where several issues were addressed by their leaders.

Among the speakers, President of the Public Services Associations Leroy Baptiste.

The PSA is in contention with the government, over the Trinidad and Tobago revenue authority and the four percent wage offer, which has been rejected by some public sector workers.

Mr. Baptiste, led the chant calling for an end to the Rowley administration.

The workers then indicated they want the Prime Minister out.