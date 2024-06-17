ALLEGED ARSON ATTACKS AT THE HDC’S OLERA HEIGHTS COMMUNITY IN SAN FERNANDO … POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robison-Regis says, an investigation into alleged arson attacks on the Olera Heights housing community in, San Fernando is imminent.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

The Trinidad and Tobago housing development corporation in a release says, tyres were placed close to the community’s tank farms, and set on fire destroying two 3500-gallon water tanks.

It also says, the transmission and feeder lines that supply water from the water and sewerage authority to the tanks and apartments, within the development were slightly damaged.

The HDC says, the fire was contained within the area of the tank farms, and no one was hurt.

The damaged tanks were removed with the help of the San Fernando, City Corporation.

The release says, the transmission and feeder lines have been repaired by; HDC staff and that new tanks were to be installed yesterday.

Minister Robison-Regis condemned the alleged attacks and says, those found guilty will be prosecuted for destroying government property, and charged with other criminal offences governing similar attacks.

HDC chairman of Noel Garcia described the incident as unfortunate, while managing director Jayselle Mc Farlane warned that burning the tanks, could negatively impact the limited water supply currently being distributed to the community.