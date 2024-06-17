STARS TEAM WINS…

Fresh from victory internally, Kamla Persad Bissessar is hailing the hard work of her star team.

The stars team won the national executive elections, by comfortable margins, last Saturday.

At the end Mrs. Persad Bissessar continues, her hold on the party after the victories of others on the slate.

She was grateful for the support given to her slate.

Her candidates for three deputy political leader positions were victorious.

The winners are Jerlean John, David Lee and Dr. Roodal Moonilal.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said, the opposing team began its campaign with a lie, hence its rejection by the membership of the UNC.

But it was not a statement that Tabaquite MP, and losing candidate for the post of deputy political leader, Anita Haynes Alleyne could support.

Rushton Paray’s opposing slate under the united patriots title, failed to win any of the positions.

Mr. Paray congratulated the winning team, but he had a question for the country.

Meanwhile MP Haynes Alleyne declared the campaign over.

Moving forward, Mr. Paray said, it’s a united UNC

from today.

The position of political leader was not contested.