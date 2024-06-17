I955 FM


A MURDER AT A GAS STATION IN THE CAPITAL IS ENGAGING THE ATTENTION OF POLICE…

A man is shot and killed in Port of Spain.

He has been identified as, Jesse Superville aka “Robo”.

Reports say, the incident took place on Wrightson Road around, 8 o’clock last night.

Newscentre five understands Mr. Superville was at the St. Christopher’s gas station, when he was gunned down.

The incident sent other patrons scampering for safety.

Police were called to the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police say, Mr. Superville was well known to them.

