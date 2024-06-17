90 YEAR OLD MAN ATTACKED IN TUNAPUNA HOME…

The search is on for a suspect who attacked a 90 year old man, and his wife in Tunapuna.

The incident took place around 12:15 am yesterday, along St Thomas Street in Tunapuna.

The victim was said to be at home when, he heard a loud noise at the back of the house.

Upon checking, he was confronted by a man who was holding a cutlass.

The suspect announced a hold-up, and allegedly began attacking the 90-year-old home owner.

The victim managed to push away the suspect and locked himself, and his wife in the bedroom of their home.

They then raised an alarm and notified the police.

Officers from the Tunapuna police station arrived, but the suspect had already fled the scene.

Reports say, the couple was robbed of over two thousand dollars

CPL Stevenson is continuing inquiries.