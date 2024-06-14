I955 FM


MEANWHILE THE PRIME MINISTER SAYS DO NOT BE ASHAMED OF SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEOS HIGHLIGHTING GANGS IN THIS COUNTRY

Posted on June 14, 2024 by admin

The Prime Minister says, the nation should not be ashamed of social media videos highlighting gangs, in Trinidad and Tobago.

He was responding to a question on recordings posted by Canadian vlogger Christopher Hughes at the post-cabinet press briefing yesterday.

Mr. Hughes, also known, as Chris Must List, is before the court for sedition.

Dr. Rowley said, he was not surprised by the incident, and suggested what he believed was the reason behind the inquiry.

The Prime Minister reminded that, police would need evidence to prosecute.

