CHRIS MUST LIST SAYS, IT IS NOT LIKELY HE WILL BE LEAVING FOR HOME TODAY…

Christopher Chris “must list” Hughes, wants to return to his home country of Canada today.

Mr. Hughes made his first appearance before the acting, Chief Magistrate yesterday.

He is charged with sedition here, after reportedly posting videos of alleged armed gang leaders.

Earlier today, he said, it is not likely he will be leaving for home.

He believes some people in this country are attempting to put his life at risk, even with the stories in the media.

Mr. Hughes said, he did no wrong.

One week ago, he agreed to stay in the country until his hearing on the condition of weekly reporting to a police station, which was attached to his $100,000 bail.

At yesterday’s hearing, defense attorney Pamela Elder Sc reportedly told the court that his passport was never removed from the registry.

Mr. Hughes is seeking permission to travel home today, but was advised to leave it to his attorneys to make the necessary arrangements.

His lawyers were also advised to have the registrar correct the master’s order, which did not reflect the removal of the reporting condition.

Mrs. Elder also sought the release for Mr. Hughes’ cameras and iPhone.

The magistrate reportedly instructed police to keep the memory cards, but return the devices.

A trial date is likely to be set at Mr. Hughes’s next court appearance.

The matter comes up before acting chief magistrate Christine Charles, for a case-management hearing on August 23rd.